Pattaya Walking Street entrance sign honors beloved Queen Mother

PATTAYA, Thailand – The entrance sign to Pattaya Walking Street has been adorned as a tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, reflecting the city’s love and cherished memories of her.

The installation bears the message: “Forever in our hearts, we humbly remember Her Majesty’s boundless grace and kindness.”

Mayor of Pattaya, along with city executives, council members, municipal officials, staff, and the people of Pattaya, paid their respects at the site, joining the nation in mourning and commemorating the Queen Mother’s lifelong contributions to Thailand.



































