Bars and entertainment can open but keep events respectful during mourning, says Thai PM

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thai Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul emphasized that the government does not prohibit entertainment activities but urges organizers to act with appropriateness during the period of national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother.







Speaking at Government House on October 25, PM Anutin clarified that weddings and ordination ceremonies may proceed according to tradition. Bars and entertainment venues may operate as usual but are asked not to go “full blast” in their events, maintaining decorum out of respect for the late Queen Mother.

“The government is not banning private celebrations or concerts,” PM Anutin said, noting that the Cabinet Secretary and Deputy Spokesperson have already confirmed no excessive restrictions are imposed. “Anything traditional may continue, and alcoholic beverages can be served as normal.”



Regarding opening hours for entertainment venues, PM Anutin stated they remain unchanged. He praised business operators for cooperating and acting with discretion to ensure that activities respect the mourning period. Patrons will be informed of the context so events remain appropriate.

When asked how “appropriateness” is determined, the Prime Minister responded that organizers should exercise their own judgment, similar to the care one would show following the loss of a respected elder. “I trust in the maturity of operators and Thai citizens to act properly,” he added.



































