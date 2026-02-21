Pattaya Walking Street community flags traffic, cannabis and safety risks in push for global standards

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents and business operators in the Walking Street area have raised a series of long-standing concerns at a 2026 community forum, calling on Pattaya authorities to take urgent action to improve order, safety, and the city’s international image.

Pattaya City, through its Community Development and Career Promotion Division under the Social Welfare Office, organized the annual community forum and local development planning meeting for 2026 at Walking Street Pattaya. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat, with Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat Phinijkan, Pattaya City Council members from District 4, and representatives from relevant agencies in attendance.







Officials from Banglamung District, Pattaya City Police, the Provincial Electricity Authority, the Provincial Waterworks Authority, and Immigration Police joined community leaders and entrepreneurs to hear firsthand feedback from residents and operators in one of Thailand’s most internationally recognized nightlife zones.

Sukkaraj Kalra, president of the Walking Street Pattaya community, said the forum provided a critical platform for locals to reflect real problems on the ground and propose solutions to develop Walking Street into a sustainable, world-class tourist destination.

Among the most urgent issues raised were:

Traffic congestion and illegal parking: Motorcycle parking in Soi 14–16 continues to block access routes. Pattaya City Police Station said enforcement will be stepped up, with illegally parked vehicles subject to immediate towing.

Cannabis odor: Residents warned that the smell of cannabis is affecting the overall atmosphere and harming Pattaya’s tourism image, particularly for families and first-time visitors.



Children selling flowers: The presence of children selling items late at night was described as inappropriate and damaging to the area’s image. Immigration officials said joint enforcement operations are ongoing.

Encroaching shop signs along Pattaya Second Road: Community members warned that signs extending into public space could obstruct emergency access, especially for fire engines. City officials said plans are being fast-tracked to restore order.

Waste management after business hours: Participants proposed clearly designated disposal points and fixed collection times, along with clearer rules on sidewalk use in front of venues, especially during festivals and events.





City officials noted that the 2026 community forum and planning project covers all 42 communities in Pattaya, allowing residents across the city to raise issues related to electricity, water supply, waste, roads, traffic, CCTV, public safety, health, and employment.

Authorities said feedback from the Walking Street meeting will be incorporated into concrete action plans, with the goal of addressing problems at their source while raising overall quality of life — and reinforcing Pattaya’s ambition to meet global tourism standards in a more orderly, safe, and sustainable way.









































