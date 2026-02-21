Pattaya Police stage active shooter drill at Central Pattaya to test emergency response

PATTAYA, Thailand – Senior police officials in Chonburi have led a large-scale emergency response drill in Pattaya, testing multi-agency readiness for high-risk incidents in busy public spaces as the city strengthens safety standards for residents and tourists.

Police Maj. Gen. Nuntawut Suwanla-ong, Deputy Commissioner of Provincial Police Region 2, together with Pol. Maj. Gen. Phongphan Wongmanithet, Commander of Chonburi Provincial Police, and Pol. Col. Anek Srathongyu, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police, coordinated the exercise with multiple agencies. The drill simulated an active shooter incident involving a gold shop robbery and a suspected explosive device, designed to assess coordination, speed, and safety under crisis conditions.







The exercise was conducted at Central Pattaya Beach, where a scenario involving two suspects triggered a rapid response by police, emergency medical teams, and bomb disposal officers. Authorities practiced securing the area, assisting casualties, evacuating civilians, managing traffic, and deploying an explosive ordnance disposal unit in line with strict safety procedures.

Officials said the focus of the drill was not on force, but on integrated command and communication, controlled access to risk zones, medical triage, safe evacuation routes, and minimizing disruption beyond the immediate area — key elements in protecting the public during real emergencies.

Participating units included Pattaya City Police Station, Pattaya City officials, Sawang Boriboon Rescue Foundation, Pattaya City Hospital, Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, EOD teams, Chonburi Provincial Police, Tourist Police, Highway Police, local security agencies, and the mall’s private security staff — highlighting broad cooperation across public and private sectors.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Phongphan said the drill followed national policy set by Royal Thai Police leadership, which emphasizes regular emergency preparedness exercises across all provinces and police stations. The goal, he said, is to ensure officers can respond efficiently, systematically, and safely under pressure.





Authorities stressed that in real incidents, public harm must be kept to an absolute minimum, while ensuring maximum safety for responders operating under established tactical standards. The exercise aims to reinforce public confidence and reassure visitors that Pattaya — one of Thailand’s most prominent international tourist destinations — is actively upgrading its emergency preparedness and security coordination.









































