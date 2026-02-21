Jomtien Beach deemed safe for swimming as Pattaya reaffirms environmental care

PATTAYA, Thailand – Local authorities have moved quickly to reassure the public that Jomtien Beach remains safe for swimming, following online concerns over a structure resembling a wastewater discharge pipe along the shoreline near the well-known Poo Pen seafood restaurant area.

Na Jomtien Mayor Rapeepan Rattanliam clarified that the structure seen in viral videos is part of the Na Jomtien Municipality’s wastewater treatment system, specifically a retention and treatment pond designed to manage both wastewater and rainwater before entering the sea under controlled conditions.







According to the mayor, the dark-colored water observed flowing into the sea occurred during a period of heavy rainfall, when a large volume of stormwater and wastewater entered the system simultaneously. Combined with increased discharge from nearby businesses, this temporarily exceeded the system’s capacity at certain points, causing overflow mixed with natural sediment from the bottom of the pond, as well as tidal movement from the sea.

She emphasized that the facility’s primary role is to manage rainwater and treated effluent, and that the odor noticed by residents may have been a natural sea smell, not untreated wastewater. Nonetheless, municipal officials have continued on-site inspections to ensure transparency and maintain public confidence.

The Na Jomtien Municipality has also strengthened monitoring of local businesses. Public health officials routinely inspect grease traps at restaurants and commercial establishments, while municipal engineers regularly test water quality to ensure compliance with environmental standards.

In addition, Na Jomtien has coordinated with Pattaya to conduct scientific water quality tests in the affected area. Results confirm that salinity and water clarity remain within normal standards, with no abnormalities detected that would impact marine life, public health, or tourism.





Authorities stress that environmental protection is a shared priority, and that both Pattaya and neighboring municipalities remain committed to safeguarding coastal ecosystems while ensuring that beaches remain clean, safe, and welcoming for residents and visitors alike.

Officials reaffirmed that Jomtien Beach is safe for recreational activities, including swimming, and encouraged the public to rely on verified information while reporting any concerns directly to local authorities for prompt investigation.







































































