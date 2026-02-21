Let there be light on Pattaya’s streets, ending years of dangerous dark spots

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is stepping up efforts to make its streets safer after dark, rolling out a new street-lighting upgrade aimed at eliminating long-standing “dark spots” across key routes in the city.

A total of 32 new streetlights are being installed along previously poorly lit roads, improving visibility for drivers and pedestrians alike. City officials say the project is designed to reduce nighttime accidents, deter crime, and boost confidence among both residents and tourists moving around the city after sunset.







Better lighting, authorities note, is one of the simplest but most effective ways to improve urban safety — especially in a city that never really sleeps.

Residents are also being encouraged to take part. Anyone who spots a dark or unsafe area can report it directly to Pattaya City Hall by calling 1337, the city’s public service hotline. Reports will be logged and forwarded to the relevant departments for inspection and action.



City officials say public feedback plays a crucial role in identifying problem areas quickly and ensuring improvements reach the places that need them most.

With brighter streets and more eyes on safety, Pattaya hopes to create a nighttime environment that is clearer, safer, and more welcoming — for everyone.



































