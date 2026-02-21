Pattaya steps up action on Jomtien wastewater complaints, orders immediate fix and new drainage system

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has moved swiftly to address environmental complaints in the Jomtien area, reinforcing its efforts to protect the city’s tourism image and improve quality of life for residents and businesses.

On February 20, Deputy Mayor Wutthisak Rermkijakarn led an on-site inspection near a lane beside Wat Krathung Thong at Jomtien Beach after receiving reports of wastewater being discharged from a private building onto the roadway. The leakage had caused stagnant water, algae buildup, and unpleasant odors, creating inconvenience for the public and local operators while raising concerns over the area’s appearance during the peak tourist season.







He was accompanied by the mayor’s assistant secretary and relevant municipal agencies, who jointly examined drainage pipes, discharge points, and surrounding areas in detail. The city’s Public Health and Environment Office was instructed to collect water samples for laboratory analysis to assess water quality in line with environmental standards.

Preliminary findings indicated that the affected site is located on private property rather than public land, limiting the city’s authority to carry out direct repairs. Authorities therefore ordered the property operator to urgently install a new wastewater pipeline and connect it properly to the public drainage system to resolve the issue at its source.



Deputy Mayor Wutthisak stressed that all operators must strictly comply with environmental laws and municipal regulations. Any violations found during follow-up inspections will be subject to legal action without exception.

Pattaya City reaffirmed its commitment to addressing environmental problems decisively, stating that improved wastewater management is essential to maintaining cleanliness, order, and sustainability, while preserving Pattaya’s reputation as a high-standard international tourist destination.



































