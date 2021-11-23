Pattaya Walking Street bar owners pursue futile effort to reopen Dec. 15

Walking Street business owners plan to petition Pattaya’s mayor again to allow them to reopen Dec. 15, but the decision isn’t up to him.

The decision to allow Pattaya restaurants to sell alcohol and for bars to reopen is up to Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration and, to an extent, Chonburi Province. Sending a letter to Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome will do nothing.







Nonetheless, Narit Petcharat, president of Pattaya Walking Street Business Association, said he will do that anyway.

The association arranged a meeting with Pattaya officials Nov. 22 where business owners could air their grievances and voice frustration over the continued closure of bars even as the rest of Pattaya reopens.

They said that, considering Pattaya is staging the three-day new year’s countdown at Bali Hai Pier, Walking Street should have some activities to support tourism and liven up the atmosphere.

They suggested some decorations and lights where people could take photos and businesses should be allowed to service the new year’s tourists.

City officials listened patiently, but there is nothing they can do without the CCSA’s approval.

































