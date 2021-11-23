Pattaya Fireworks Festival, Concerts, Sky Diving shows on beach this weekend Fri-Sat (Nov 26-27)

Pattaya Fireworks Festival 2021
26 – 27 November 2021 at Central Pattaya Beach.
Sky diving by Sky Extreme Pattaya demonstrations
26 – 27 November 2021 on Pattaya Beach at 4.30 p.m. and 5.10 p.m. on both days.
Diwali 2021 – The Festival of Lights
26 – 28 November 2021 at Royal Garden Plaza and at selected places in Pattaya City.
Pattaya Music Festival 2021
3 – 4 at Larn Pho Naklua and 10 – 11 December at Pattaya Beach.
Naklua Walking Street 2021
11 December 2021 – 30 March 2022 (every Saturday and Sunday) at the Naklua Old Market.
Tour Thailand with Confidence with SHA
17 – 19 December 2021 at the Chonburi Provincial Hall.
Pattaya Countdown 2022
29 – 31 December 2021 at Bali Hai Cape.
