Pattaya Fireworks Festival, Concerts, Sky Diving shows on beach this weekend Fri-Sat (Nov 26-27)

By Pattaya Mail
0
63
Pattaya Fireworks Festival 2021 Fri-Sat Nov 26-27.

Pattaya Fireworks Festival 2021
26 – 27 November 2021 at Central Pattaya Beach.

Sky diving by Sky Extreme Pattaya demonstrations
26 – 27 November 2021 on Pattaya Beach at 4.30 p.m. and 5.10 p.m. on both days.

Diwali 2021 – The Festival of Lights
26 – 28 November 2021 at Royal Garden Plaza and at selected places in Pattaya City.



Pattaya Music Festival 2021
3 – 4 at Larn Pho Naklua and 10 – 11 December at Pattaya Beach.

Naklua Walking Street 2021
11 December 2021 – 30 March 2022 (every Saturday and Sunday) at the Naklua Old Market.

Tour Thailand with Confidence with SHA
17 – 19 December 2021 at the Chonburi Provincial Hall.

Pattaya Countdown 2022
29 – 31 December 2021 at Bali Hai Cape.

For more info on Pattaya Fireworks Festival please click these links below:
https://www.pattayamail.com/travel/1000-socially-distanced-seats-prepped-for-pattaya-fireworks-festival-378796
https://www.pattayamail.com/travel/pattaya-prepares-to-blastoff-17600-rockets-at-fireworks-festival-379947

Sky diving demonstrations on Pattaya Beach at 4.30 p.m. and 5.10 p.m. Fri-Sat Nov 26-27.



Diwali 2021 – The Festival of Lights Fri-Sat-Sun Nov 26-28.



Thai rock band performance of ‘Paradox’ on Nov 26, and ‘Cocktail’ plus ‘Getsunova’ on Nov 27.


Pattaya Music Festival 2021 returns on Dec 3-4 at Larn Pho Naklua, and Dec 10-11 at central beach Pattaya.



Fireworks lit in the bay can be seen from any point across the 3-km stretch of the beach and also very spectacularly from the hotel and condo rooftops.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR