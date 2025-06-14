Pattaya vows to regulate motorbike rentals after German embassy raises safety concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Rermkijakarn chaired a high-level meeting on Friday with city executives, government departments, local stakeholders, and related agencies to address mounting safety concerns over the rental of motorbikes to tourists.

The urgent meeting follows a formal visit on May 28 by H.E. Dr. Ernst Reichel, German Ambassador to Thailand, who raised serious concerns after a German tourist was involved in a motorbike accident in Pattaya. The ambassador noted the lack of proper compensation and insufficient regulation of rental services, calling on Pattaya City to take decisive action to ensure the safety of foreign tourists.







In response, Deputy Mayor Wuttisak expressed deep concern and emphasized the need to organize and regulate motorbike rental operators, especially those using public spaces to conduct business. He called on all involved sectors to work together to develop practical safety measures, including:

-Verifying driver’s licenses of foreign renters

-Providing clear travel route guidance

-Communicating rules and safety protocols effectively to tourists



The city also reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing cooperation with foreign embassies and all relevant sectors to raise tourism standards and ensure the safety of visitors and residents alike.

“This is not just about traffic; it’s about protecting lives and sustaining our tourism image,” Wuttisak said. “We aim to align our actions with the realities of Pattaya as a tourism hub while creating an environment that is both safe and welcoming.”

The move signals Pattaya’s ongoing efforts to address international concerns and strengthen its position as a responsible and sustainable tourism destination.

































