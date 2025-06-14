Pattaya’s roads still a mess after years of neglect — Locals say ‘Enough Already’ as city finally promises fix

PATTAYA, Thailand – Bumpy, broken, and borderline dangerous — that’s how many locals describe Pattaya’s streets year after year, and few roads capture the frustration better than Soi Khao Noi. After more than a decade of patchwork repairs and pothole complaints, the city has finally confirmed a full resurfacing project is on the way — again.

Residents along Soi Khao Noi, particularly near Wat Boonsamphan and the stretch from the railway road to the 7-Eleven convenience store, have long endured massive cracks, collapsed patches, and severe flooding every time it rains. The road, which spans roughly 600 meters, has become a hazard to locals and tourists alike, with temporary asphalt fixes peeling off within weeks and leaving behind gaping holes and treacherous ruts.







“It’s not just an eyesore — it’s dangerous,” said one resident. “Tourists on motorbikes have skidded. Delivery drivers hit bumps and lose their loads. And when it rains, the whole road becomes a river.”

Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai confirmed that Pattaya has now approved a full repair plan for Soi Khao Noi after completing drainage and manhole system upgrades. The new project will involve laying fresh asphalt from the railway road through to the connecting road under Nongprue Municipality’s jurisdiction. The work, budgeted and approved already, is expected to be completed within three months once a contractor is finalized by year-end.

“This area is densely populated with homes and small businesses, so we understand how serious the issue is,” said Manot. “We will do everything possible to minimize disruption during the overlay process and ensure residents are informed. By the end of this year, the road will finally be properly restored.”

But for many, the announcement feels overdue. The same promise has been made before, only to be followed by temporary patch jobs and years of silence. With Pattaya striving to present a modern, safe image for both locals and tourists, many say clean, functional roads should be the bare minimum — not a luxury.



“Fixing a 600-meter stretch of road shouldn’t take years of complaints,” said one longtime expat. “It’s great they’re doing it, but it’s embarrassing how long it took.”

As Pattaya prepares for another high season, residents of Soi Khao Noi are cautiously optimistic — hoping this time, the city’s promises finally stick.

































