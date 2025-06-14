‘One way to bring tourists back to Pattaya’ – Officials help intoxicated foreigner from street to hotel safely

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya continues to uphold its image as a caring and responsible tourist city by actively assisting intoxicated foreign visitors and ensuring they get safely back to their hotels. Recently, officials from the Jomtien municipal services have been praised for their efforts in helping visibly drunk tourists who are unable to take care of themselves. These officials patiently and kindly escort the intoxicated visitors back to their accommodations, prioritizing their safety above all else.

The initiative, known locally as “Don’t drive drunk, go back with us”), reflects Pattaya’s commitment to public safety and hospitality. The municipal workers emphasize that helping those in need is simply part of their job — a service they are proud to provide.







Local residents have expressed their appreciation for this compassionate approach. Comments from the community include remarks like, “What if Thai people got drunk like this?” reflecting a sense of pride in the city’s efforts. Others shared supportive words such as, “We are happy to help everyone,” and “Thai people have kind hearts, much respect.” Visitors and locals alike have shown gratitude, saying, “Thank you, you’ve done everything for them,” and “Excellent work.”

This program not only ensures the safety of foreign tourists but also strengthens Pattaya’s reputation as a welcoming destination that cares about the wellbeing of all who visit — a vital point for a city that depends on tourism for its livelihood.

































