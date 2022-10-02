Pattaya vows legal action against graffiti vandals

By Pattaya Mail
Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai (right) inspects an electrical transformer cabinet on the beach defaced by spray paint. A homeless person has also made the box his shelter.

Pattaya will take legal action against graffiti vandals and people plastering advertisements on public property.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai and Provincial Electricity Authority executives on Sept. 30 inspected electrical transformer cabinets around the city that have been defaced by spray paint and advertisements.



Manote said a 1992 law makes defacing utility boxes a criminal offense.
Anyone caught tagging an electrical box or putting stickers or ads on one can face a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

City hall security officers were tasked with keeping a closer eye on the PEA’s property.
Earlier Report: Public not impressed with graffiti on Pattaya’s public property


Deputy Mayor Manote points to an advertising poster on an electrical box warning the people responsible will face a 5000 baht fine.









