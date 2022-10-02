Pattaya cleans up after Tropical Storm Noru

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
196
Typhoon Noru’s tendrils were felt in Pattaya, blowing plastic bags, alcohol bottles, cans, foam boxes and other garbage on to the beaches.

Once the wind, rain and floods were gone, the work to clean up Pattaya began once again.

Even though Typhoon Noru had diminished to a tropical storm in the Northeast and Central, its tendrils were felt in the East, with gusty winds blowing litter around the city.



City sanitation workers were deployed along the entire beachfront Sept. 29 to sweep up the plastic bags, alcohol bottles, cans, foam boxes and other garbage carried by wind and storm runoff to the streets and beach.

Even the sand was blackened by sewage and debris from overflowing sewers.


City sanitation workers were deployed along the entire beachfront to clean up tons of garbage and debris washed ashore.


A foreign tourist walks along the pristine sand towards north Pattaya as city sanitation workers continue to clean up the beach.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR