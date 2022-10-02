1st phase of Jomtien Beach rebuild 85% complete

The first phase of Jomtien Beach’s widening is 85% complete and should finish in November.

The two-phase project will see Jomtien Beach widened to 50 meters and rebuilt to prevent erosion. The first phase spans 3.5 kilometers from the Lung Sawai seafood restaurant to Jomtien Soi 11. Workers now have reached Soi 10.







The second phase will run from Soi 11 to Pattaya Park,.

City officials predict the beautified beach will boost tourism and be a tranquil place for locals to spend their time for rest and recreation.





































