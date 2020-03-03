Pattaya Vocational college student dies in Bang Saray car wreck

A Pattaya vocational college student died when he slammed his car into a utility pole in Bang Saray.







Sittisak Boonprasert, 20, was ejected from his Honda Accord when it flipped and landed in a drainage canal in the center island of Sukhumvit Road Feb. 29.

Alive when paramedics arrived, the plastics-molding major at the Thai-Austrian Technical College later died at Wat Yansangwararam Hospital.

Witnesses said Sittisak was traveling at high speed on Sukhumvit and inexplicably lost control of the Accord, hitting the electricity pole and flipping the car.

