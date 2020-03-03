Düü-Ngiab Stubborn-Silent

‘I’ve heard of strong and silent.’

‘Yes, but stubborn and silent isn’t an idiom.’

‘I know. It just means stubborn and silent.’

They could be right. But as Pattaya Mail forgot to celebrate Siegmund Freud’s birthday, we would like to offer a ‘psychological’ idiom this week.

If someone attempts to make you angry by NOT doing something, this is called stubborn and silent in Thai.

Examples: ‘My child never complains or causes any problems.’ ‘I yell and scream and tell him that by not doing his homework, he’ll fail his exams.’ ‘He doesn’t say anything.’

‘Oh, being düü-ngiab, huh?’

‘Yes. I want to kill him.’

‘Stubborn and silent’ could be used quite effectively in English.

But the English prefer ‘Passive-Aggressive.’

Both tones are falling.

