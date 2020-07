The daughter of a Khao Maikaew village headman died after apparently committing suicide.

The body of Sirinthip Keeteepakul, 27, was found July 8 in her Mitsubishi Pajero. Inside the car was a charcoal grill where she lit a fire to die from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Sirinthip is the daughter of Siripaisan Keeteepakul, the Moo 1 village headman.

Relatives said Sirinthip worked in a factory and lived in her father’s duplex. Family members said didn’t know why she’d want to kill herself.