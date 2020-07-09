Even by Pattaya standards, Tuesday’s flood a doozy

Sukhumvit Road in South Pattaya was inundated at the usual spot.
When it rains, it floods in Pattaya. But even by the city’s jaded standards, Tuesday’s inundation was a doozy.

Hours of steady afternoon rain overwhelmed drains and pumps, washing away a Mercedes-Benz in East Pattaya, providing a river for two people floating in an inflatable duck, and causing incalculable damage to homes and businesses across the city.

Police had to turn back cars due to the flood waters being so deep.
The usual spots – Sukhumvit Road by the Highway Police Station, Beach Road and Third Road, saw their usual 50 centimeters of flooding, submerging sidewalks and rendering motorbikes useless.




The hilly thoroughfares of East Pattaya, most notably Soi Khao Talo, were hit especially hard, turning again into raging rapids with water at one point a meter deep. It was enough to wash a Mercedes sedan into a ditch, requiring volunteers to rescue two mothers and their children.

On Beach Road, waves of water washed plastic chairs used by beach vendors into the middle of the street as a slow parade of cars surfed through, guided by traffic police.

Water washed into houses and businesses. Residents of the Arunothai Community in central Pattaya reported especially heavy damage.

The rain continued until almost 7 p.m., but floodwaters took hours more to drain.

Enterprising kids take advantage of the deep water to go for a swim.
Central Pattaya Road was a river headed towards the sea.
Soi Bongkot Road? What road? It’s all water here.
People bail out their houses in Soi Arunothai.
The flood on the Railway Road was high enough to wash a Mercedes sedan into a ditch, requiring volunteers to rescue two mothers and their children.
It took about an hour for the flood to drain away into the sea.
