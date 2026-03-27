Pattaya villa raided, 25 foreigners arrested for 700-million-baht online gambling ring

PATTAYA, Thailand – Immigration police from Region 3 raided a luxury villa in Pattaya, Banglamung district, on March 24, uncovering a sophisticated online gambling operation run by 25 Indian nationals. The operation reportedly handled three major gambling websites ending in “777,” with an estimated daily turnover of 5.6 million Indian rupees, roughly 700 million baht per year.

Authorities, acting on a tip-off, discovered that the villa was heavily secured, with the garage converted into a glass-walled office, blinds and barriers preventing outside observation. Inside, the arrested individuals were found performing roles including marketing, accounting, and customer administration. They had set up generators and stockpiled frozen food to avoid leaving the premises, indicating a deliberate attempt to conceal their activities.

All 25 were in Thailand on tourist visas, and police charged them with working illegally without proper permits. More than 80 items—including laptops, mobile phones, and other electronic devices—were seized as evidence. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities seeking to identify the broader network of Thai and foreign financiers behind the operation.



































