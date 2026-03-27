Fuel panic buying hits Thailand as drivers rush ahead of 6-baht price shock

By Pattaya Mail
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Long queues form at petrol stations as Thai motorists rush to fill up before the sharp fuel price increase, with delivery riders and commuters bracing for rising daily costs.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thai motorists flocked to gas stations across the country overnight after the government announced a record fuel price hike of 6 baht ($0.18) per liter, effective at 5:00 a.m. on Thursday.

The Oil Fuel Fund Executive Committee decided late Wednesday night, at 10.53 p.m. to slash subsidies for diesel and gasoline, citing a “dire need” to preserve the liquidity of the state’s Oil Fuel Fund amid escalating Middle East tensions.

Long queues of cars and motorcycles were seen snaking out of service stations as residents rushed to fill their tanks before the new rates took effect.

“I was stunned by the 6-baht jump,” said one resident who joined a queue after hearing the news. “We understand the global situation, but we wish the government would phase these increases in more gradually.”

The price hike has raised particular concern among the city’s thousands of delivery riders. “Our earnings don’t adjust with the fuel price,” one rider told reporters, adding that rising costs of living could force many drivers off the road.


A local resident waits in a long queue at a petrol station, reacting to the sudden 6-baht fuel price jump as motorists across Thailand scramble to fill their tanks before the increase takes effect.

The committee noted that diesel prices in the Singapore market—a regional benchmark—surged from $198.20 per barrel on March 23 to $242.91 in just days. Without the adjustment, the Oil Fuel Fund would face a monthly deficit of approximately 80.3 billion baht ($2.4 billion).

Officials also pointed to regional price balancing as a factor. In neighboring Malaysia, diesel prices rose to 39.54 baht per liter on March 16. Authorities warned that keeping domestic prices too low would encourage fuel smuggling and hoarding.

To mitigate the impact, the government said it is preparing relief measures for vulnerable groups, including public transport operators, farmers, and small-scale contractors. (TNA)

Rising fuel prices in neighboring countries add pressure on Thailand to adjust domestic rates, as authorities warn that keeping prices too low could encourage cross-border smuggling and strain national reserves.















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