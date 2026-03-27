Baht Hits 33 per USD, 44 per GBP as Pattaya scrambles to fill Songkran hotel rooms

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s currency woes are deepening just as Pattaya braces for one of the year’s busiest tourist seasons. The baht opened on Thursday at 32.77 per US dollar, weakening from yesterday’s close of 32.64, while the pound has surged past 44 baht. Krungthai Bank warned that the currency could swing between 32.55 and 32.95 per dollar over the next 24 hours, reflecting high volatility amid lingering Middle East tensions and ongoing uncertainty in global markets.

For Pattaya, a city heavily reliant on foreign visitors for Songkran, the weaker baht is a double-edged sword. While it may make Thailand slightly cheaper for some long-haul travelers, it also signals mounting economic stress. Rising fuel costs, soaring living expenses, and now a plunging currency risk putting off budget-conscious tourists, many of whom have already complained about inflated Songkran prices for accommodations, nightlife, and dining.

Krungthai noted that although the baht’s slide has tested resistance at 32.80 per dollar, it may be capped unless Middle East conflicts escalate further or crude oil prices spike. Yet even a “controlled” depreciation can hurt Pattaya’s fragile tourism recovery. Businesses in Naklua, Jomtien, and central Pattaya are scrambling to fill hotel rooms and keep local attractions busy during the holiday.

Critically, the city’s dependence on foreign cash highlights structural weaknesses: the tourism economy remains highly sensitive to exchange rate swings and international instability. Long-term residents and business owners alike have voiced frustration at the lack of government measures to stabilize prices or manage tourist expectations.

As the Songkran holiday approaches, Pattaya faces a stark reality: the baht’s decline may attract some tourists seeking bargains, but for many others, the combined pressure of high costs, economic uncertainty, and lingering safety concerns could keep them away. The city’s desperate scramble to lure visitors underscores a broader problem—Thailand’s reliance on volatile tourism revenues without resilient mechanisms to protect local economies from global financial shocks.



































