Pattaya veterinary team takes action to control stray population amid pleads for wider neighborhoods

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Veterinary Division of the Environmental Health Promotion Department in Pattaya has been actively conducting field operations to address public concerns about stray animals. Their efforts include educating the public about rabies prevention, vaccinating animals against rabies, and performing sterilization procedures to control the growing stray population.

These ongoing initiatives aim to reduce the spread of rabies and improve public health and safety.

Residents in various areas, including Ek Mongkol 8 in Khao Talo, have reported large numbers of stray dogs, frequent territorial fights at night, and the need for urgent intervention. Many have also requested sterilization programs in locations such as Krathing Lai Beach, the area behind Wat Nong Aor, and near Map Prachan Reservoir, where stray populations continue to grow.

Local communities have expressed strong support for these initiatives, recognizing their importance in controlling the stray population and improving animal welfare. Many have also inquired about whether there are shelters available for these animals.







































