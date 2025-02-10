Highway Police bust gang stealing high-voltage power cables along Motorway 7 near Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Col. Wanchana Thip-art, Superintendent of Highway Police Division 8, along with a team of officers from the Mabprachan Highway Investigation Unit, announced the arrest of a gang responsible for stealing high-voltage power cables along Motorway 7.

Four suspects were apprehended, along with evidence including stolen power cables, wire-cutting pliers, a hammer, an axe, and two motorcycles used for their escape. The arrests followed multiple reports of cable thefts, causing millions of baht in damages. After monitoring high-risk areas and reviewing CCTV footage, officers identified the suspects waiting for an opportunity to strike. A raid was conducted, leading to the arrest of one suspect, while the others fled into a nearby cassava plantation.







Police pursued and surrounded the area, eventually capturing three more individuals hiding under cassava leaves. During interrogation, the suspects admitted to prying open underground concrete ducts to steal high-voltage cables, which they planned to sell for 200 baht per kilogram. They used the proceeds for leisure activities, purchasing drugs, and personal expenses.

The four arrested individuals were identified as Pitak Senalai, 46,Thananchai Konchantuek, 44, Singha Klayobcheuy, 33, and Keng Suya, 20.



All suspects confessed to the crime and were handed over to Bang Lamung Police Station. They face charges of theft of public infrastructure at night, conspiracy involving two or more individuals, and use of vehicles to commit a crime.

Following their arrest, the officers emphasized the legal consequences of their actions, leaving the suspects visibly remorseful as they awaited prosecution.







































