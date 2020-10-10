Pattaya very cloudy with widespread thundershowers this weekend

By Pattaya Mail
During 10 – 11 Oct, scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rain in Pattaya City and in the East.

Weather Forecast for Eastern Part of Thailand

Very cloudy with widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 28-30 °C. Southwesterly winds 20-45 km/hr. Wave height about 2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershowers.


7 days Weather Forecast for Pattaya City

During 10 – 11 Oct and 14 – 15 Oct, scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 22-24°C. Maximum temperature 28-31°C. During 12 – 13 Oct, isolated to scattered thundershowers.

During 9 – 10 Oct, southwesterly wind 20-45 km/hr. Wave height 2-4 meters and above 4 meters in thundershower areas.

During 11 – 15 Oct, southwesterly wind 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1- 2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershower areas. Minimum temperature 23-25°C. Maximum temperature 30-34°C.

Pattaya City 7 days Weather Forecast.

Eastern Region 4 Weeks Weather Forecast.




Weather Forecast for Thailand – isolated heavy rains and strong wind will be possible for the Northeast, the East, the Central and the South this weekend.


