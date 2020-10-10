Pattaya very cloudy with widespread thundershowers this weekend

Weather Forecast for Eastern Part of Thailand

Very cloudy with widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 28-30 °C. Southwesterly winds 20-45 km/hr. Wave height about 2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershowers.







7 days Weather Forecast for Pattaya City

During 10 – 11 Oct and 14 – 15 Oct, scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 22-24°C. Maximum temperature 28-31°C. During 12 – 13 Oct, isolated to scattered thundershowers.

During 9 – 10 Oct, southwesterly wind 20-45 km/hr. Wave height 2-4 meters and above 4 meters in thundershower areas.

During 11 – 15 Oct, southwesterly wind 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1- 2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershower areas. Minimum temperature 23-25°C. Maximum temperature 30-34°C.

