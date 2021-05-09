Pattaya vendor sells durians at affordable prices for low income earners

During these unforgiving times of economic crisis, everyone, including small food and fruit vendors, is doing their bit to alleviate the financial difficulties of everyday people.

One such person is Mrs. Sawitree Maratsa (Ou), a fruit vendor on Thepprasit Road opposite the Chang (Elephant) Market, where she sells genuine Rayong Monthong Durians out of the back of her pickup truck.

Driving by on May 8, our reporter spied a sign stuck into her pile of durians saying that the price was only 100 baht per kg. He stopped to ask the kindly lady why she was selling the durians for only 100 baht per kilo when the normal price for these prized durians is at least 130-150 baht per kilo.







Sawitree said that she was not trying to undercut the price of other fruit sellers but she realized that people don’t have much money nowadays and cannot afford the price of a good Monthong durian.





She wants as many people as possible to be happy and take pleasure in eating their seasonal favourite fruit.

Sawitree admits that her durians may not look as beautiful as the more expensive ones, but she assures her customers that they are genuine Monthong and that they are really delicious.

This reporter tasted the durian and it was indeed very aromatic and delicious as claimed.







Sawitree invites durian lovers to come by her pickup shop and taste the king of fruits for themselves. She is parked opposite the Chang Market on Thepprasit Road between the PTT and Shell petrol stations every day from morning to night or until the durians are sold out.



















