Positivity rate from Pattaya Covid-19 testing drops to under 2%

Positivity rates during Covid-19 testing at the Banglamung District Office have dropped to less than two percent, a positive sign in the battle to control the latest coronavirus outbreak.

The Banglamung Public Health Department, which parked a mobile-testing van at the district office from April 27-May 8, said there was no need to continue the service due to the low percentage of positive tests.

The cumulative positive rate over ten days of testing was under two percent, the department said.







Health Director Sompol Jittireungkiat said more than 6,000 people were tested, most of them had contact with people already infected.

While positive rates were high at the start of the campaign, by May 5 that number had plummeted.





























