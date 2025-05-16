Pattaya upgrades Bali Hai Pier with inclusive pontoons for elderly and disabled travelers

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is pressing ahead with major upgrades to its Bali Hai Pier in a bid to improve access and safety for all visitors traveling to Koh Larn. The initiative is part of a broader vision to promote “marine tourism for all,” with a particular focus on ensuring accessibility for elderly travelers, persons with disabilities, and wheelchair users.

Led by Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, the project has been closely monitored to ensure timely and quality completion in line with its core objectives.







The project includes the installation of six new floating pontoons, each measuring 9×8 meters, designed to accommodate passenger boats and absorb wave impact. Notably, pontoons No. 4 and No. 6 have been specially designed with ramps for wheelchair users, elderly passengers, and travelers carrying heavy luggage, providing safe and convenient boarding access.

This development marks a crucial step forward in Pattaya’s efforts to enhance maritime infrastructure that is safe, accessible, and inclusive for all. In addition, a roofed walkway has been installed along the pier’s bridge to provide shade and shelter from rain, improving the overall travel experience for passengers.

The project is expected to be completed soon, in time to support the upcoming tourism season and the growing number of visitors making their way to Pattaya and surrounding islands.

































