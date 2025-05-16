Continuing rainstorms in Pattaya cause disruption as meteorologists warn of flash flood risk nationwide

PATTAYA, Thailand – Persistent rainstorms continue to drench Pattaya and surrounding areas, raising concerns among residents and authorities about potential flooding and landslides as wet conditions persist across the country. The Department of Meteorology has issued a fresh weather advisory warning that widespread heavy rainfall is expected to continue, especially in southern and western Thailand.

In Pattaya, downpours throughout the week have led to waterlogging in low-lying neighborhoods, traffic disruptions, and concerns over flash floods. While no major damage has been reported in the city so far, residents are being urged to remain alert, particularly those living in areas near canals, hillsides, or natural watercourses.







According to the Thai Meteorological Department’s 24-hour forecast, heavy rainfall is anticipated in the northern, lower northeastern, central, eastern, and southern regions of the country. The continued influence of the southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea and Thailand, combined with southeasterly winds across the lower northeast, east, and the Gulf of Thailand, is fueling widespread instability and increased rainfall.

The department has specifically warned residents in the southern and western regions to brace for flash floods and forest runoff, particularly in foothill and lowland areas where water accumulation is likely. These hazards are exacerbated by already saturated soil and continuing rainfall.



In Pattaya and Chonburi province, thunderstorm coverage is expected in approximately 70% of the area, with isolated heavy rain. Local temperatures are expected to range between 24–26°C in the early morning and peak around 33–34°C during the day. Winds from the southeast will reach speeds of 15–30 km/h, and coastal areas should be cautious of waves exceeding 2 meters during thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has advised all mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea to exercise caution. In the Andaman Sea, wave heights are expected to be 1–2 meters in general and may exceed 2 meters in stormy areas. Small boats are urged to stay ashore in areas experiencing heavy thunderstorms.

The warning is part of a broader alert affecting much of the country:

Bangkok and surrounding provinces: 80% chance of thunderstorms with some areas receiving heavy rainfall.

Northern Thailand: 60% thunderstorm coverage, with heavy rain in provinces such as Chiang Mai, Lampang, and Tak.

Northeastern Thailand: 60% chance of thunderstorms, including heavy downpours in provinces like Ubon Ratchathani and Khon Kaen.





Southern Thailand (both coasts): 70% coverage of thunderstorms and heavy rain, particularly in provinces like Ranong, Phuket, and Surat Thani.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and urge the public to follow weather updates, avoid flooded areas, and prepare for potential evacuation in case of sudden flooding or landslides.

Residents in Pattaya and other coastal cities are advised to stay indoors during heavy rain, secure belongings, and ensure drainage systems are cleared to help mitigate localized flooding. As the rainy season sets in, vigilance remains key to staying safe.













































