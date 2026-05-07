Pattaya updates major tourism calendar and promotes June 28 City Election participation

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat Pinijkarn presided over the monthly meeting of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association at Sabai Sabana Hotel on Pattaya Second Road. The meeting was attended by PBTA president Chutima Jiramongkol, committee members, association members, government representatives, and local business operators. Discussions focused on tourism promotion plans, business networking, and upcoming international events in 2026.

A key agenda item was preparations for Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2026, scheduled for June 10–12, at the Nongnooch Pattaya International Convention and Exhibition Center (NICE Pattaya). The event is expected to bring together global tourism buyers and operators to promote Thailand’s travel industry and strengthen international partnerships.







The association also provided a platform for both public and private sectors to engage in networking activities, exchange business information, and explore new tourism and commercial opportunities in the Pattaya region. During the meeting, the city also presented updates on its 2026 tourism promotion calendar, including several major international events:

Pattaya International Pride Festival , scheduled for June 26–28, 2026

, scheduled for June 26–28, 2026 Pattaya Film Festival , planned for August 2026

, planned for August 2026 Progress on hosting the Tomorrowland, which will be held in December 2026 at Wisdom Valley as part of Thailand’s long-term hosting agreement from 2026 to 2030

Officials said coordination is underway with local authorities to ensure readiness in terms of traffic management, public safety, infrastructure, and service systems to support large-scale international events. Initial reports indicate strong global interest in Tomorrowland, with registrations from over 160 countries and an estimated attendance interest of more than 900,000 people, highlighting the potential economic impact for Pattaya and the wider Chonburi region. In addition, Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat also promoted civic participation ahead of the upcoming local elections, encouraging eligible residents to vote in the Pattaya City Council and Mayor elections scheduled for June 28.



He urged all citizens to take part in selecting qualified leaders to manage the city’s development and emphasized the importance of democratic participation in shaping the future of Pattaya.

Voters were advised to follow official updates and election guidelines through the Chonburi Election Commission office page and PRPATTAYA.























































