Pattaya unaffected by Rayong oil spill

Fear not, the Rayong oil spill is not affecting Pattaya’s beaches.

In fact, the oil at Mae Ram Pheung Beach in Rayong’s Muang District is gone. Satellite images from Sunday morning showed no signs of oil on the beach or in the sea close to Khao Laem Ya-Moo Koh Samet National Park.







The oil-stained sand was removed, the normal condition of the beach was restored, and officials would be watching for the remaining oil slicks that were moving towards Ao Phrao Bay at Koh Samet.

Pattaya – 74 kilometers from the spill – is unaffected and plenty of people enjoyed the sea, surf and sand on Sunday.





































