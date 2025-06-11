Pattaya tunnel eases traffic, but Chonburi residents push back on expensive new bridge plan

PATTAYA, Thailand – After three years of construction, the Central Pattaya tunnel has begun to ease traffic congestion, providing relief to commuters and tourists in the busy city center. The tunnel has helped redirect vehicles efficiently, reducing bottlenecks and improving travel times along key routes.

However, not all infrastructure projects in the region are receiving positive feedback. More than 1,000 residents of Chonburi have recently united to oppose a proposed 1.8-billion-baht bridge project intended to span the Ang Sila-Khiri intersection. The project, initiated by the Department of Highways, aims to alleviate traffic congestion but has faced strong local resistance.







At a gathering held at the Chonburi Technology College, affected community members presented their concerns to local politicians, including MPs and representatives, urging a halt to the project. The residents argue that traffic in the area has already improved, as drivers and tourists have shifted to alternative routes like the motorway, Khlong Laem Road, and the coastal bridge.

Locals also highlight that the massive budget would be better spent addressing more pressing needs, such as repairing the severely damaged Sukhumvit Road, rather than building an expensive overpass that may not solve the traffic problem. Furthermore, they warn that the bridge construction will cause long-term disruptions to nearby schools, temples, businesses, and residents.

Arirat Promphu, Deputy Director of Chonburi Technology College and a native of Ang Sila, explained that traffic jams only occur briefly during red lights, questioning the necessity of spending 1.8 billion baht on the project. She called on the Transport Minister to visit the community to understand the real issues faced by the people.

Similarly, Tukta, a community representative from Mabpong, expressed concerns that previous bridge constructions have negatively impacted local businesses along the routes, leading to quieter roads during and after construction as tourists avoid stopping by. Many businesses have been forced to close or relocate, affecting livelihoods.

The strong opposition from Chonburi residents contrasts with the positive reception of Pattaya’s tunnel project, illustrating how infrastructure solutions need to be carefully tailored to local conditions and community needs. The call from residents is clear: reconsider or cancel the bridge project and prioritize investments that truly benefit the people and economy of the region.

































