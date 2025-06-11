Shocked tourists cry ‘Where are the police I saw in the brochures?’ after Thai-Russian Brawl on Pattaya’s Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – A chaotic street fight broke out late night on June 10 between a group of Thai men and Russian tourists on Pattaya’s Walking Street, with video footage of the brawl quickly spreading across social media.

According to reports, the altercation involved around 5–6 Thai individuals, allegedly rappers, and 4 Russian tourists. Witnesses say the Russian group appeared intoxicated and were acting disruptively, allegedly bothering other tourists before the situation escalated into violence.







Bystanders captured video of the fight, which shows both groups engaged in a physical confrontation, prompting widespread public concern over safety in one of Thailand’s most popular nightlife zones. The video also includes someone shouting that the Thai group was local rappers, though this has not been confirmed by authorities.

Reporters who visited the scene gathered initial accounts indicating that the Russian tourists had previously been removed from the area once that evening by special affairs officers due to concerns over aggressive behavior. However, they reportedly returned and soon became involved in the scuffle.





Police from the Pattaya City Police Station and Pattaya Tourist Police confirmed that they had not received any official complaints or reports from either group involved. Tourists at the scene were overheard asking loudly, “Where are the police I see in the brochures? Why didn’t they stop the fight?” — especially given that regular patrols are supposed to be conducted in the area.

The incident has fueled criticism online, with many questioning the adequacy of the law enforcement presence on Walking Street, particularly during peak nightlife hours. Authorities have yet to release an official statement or identify those involved.



This comes at a time when Thailand is actively promoting high-tech safety measures and increasing “eyes on the ground” through more frequent patrols, CCTV monitoring, and digital reporting tools — all aimed at making tourists feel safer and enhancing overall security during their visits.

The disconnect between these safety promises and what visitors actually experienced has only intensified calls for better enforcement and visible police presence in key tourist hotspots like Walking Street.







































