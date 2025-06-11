No Thai Taxis, Please – Police fight tourism ‘Devils’ with smiles and fines to win foreign tourists’ trust in Pattaya and Bangkok

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a determined effort to restore confidence among foreign tourists, police forces in Pattaya, Phuket, and Bangkok have intensified operations to combat unethical practices in the tourism sector, with a particular focus on taxi drivers who exploit visitors through overcharging, refusal of service, and other violations. This initiative is now spreading throughout the country.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Phueak-um, Commander of the Tourism Police, together with senior officials from the Transport Inspection Division and local police units, led a coordinated crackdown on taxis operating in key tourist areas such as Siam Square and the vicinity of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. Within just one day, authorities arrested 49 taxi drivers for multiple offenses including refusing passengers (13 cases), not using meters as legally required (22 cases), improper attire (5 cases), use of unauthorized vehicles (1 case), failure to maintain or renew meter devices (1 case), driving without a license (3 cases), and lack of proper vehicle registration (3 cases).







The crackdown is part of an ongoing, government-backed campaign aligned with directives from the Prime Minister, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, and the Royal Thai Police Chief, Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phunpetch, aimed at protecting tourists from exploitation and improving Thailand’s reputation as a safe and welcoming destination.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira highlighted the importance of cooperation between taxi operators, drivers, and law enforcement to create a responsible transportation environment. He urged public transport providers to adhere strictly to regulations, respect tourists, and help make Thailand a model “good host” for travelers. The need for such vigilance is underscored by reports from foreign tourists who have been scammed or shunned by unscrupulous taxi services. Frustrated by repeated negative experiences and the dreaded “not these scammers again” moments, many tourists now avoid hiring Thai taxis from airports and street pickups, increasingly turning to ride-hailing apps as a safer, more reliable alternative.

A recent report reveals that a growing number of foreign tourists are steering clear of Thai taxis due to rampant fare scams—most notably, drivers refusing to use meters. Instead of charging the official rate, many taxi drivers in popular destinations like Pattaya and Bangkok demand inflated flat fares, often two to three times the legal amount. This persistent refusal to turn on the meter has become a major factor driving tourists away from street taxis, with some even remarking “no Thai taxis, please” as they arrive. In response, ride-hailing apps are gaining popularity for their transparent pricing, reliability, and perceived safety.

In addition to surprise inspections and arrests, the Tourism Police have increased patrols on tourist routes and established a dedicated 24-hour multilingual hotline (1155) staffed with interpreters in eight languages. Tourists can also report issues and seek assistance through the official TPB mobile application, which facilitates real-time communication and quick response.



Since the campaign’s launch, authorities have arrested a total of 246 taxi drivers for various violations, issuing fines and warnings. This demonstrates an active commitment to combating “tourism devils” — those who harm the industry through unethical behavior. The crackdown aims not only to protect tourists but also to ensure fair competition and raise service standards in the transport sector.

By aggressively addressing taxi scams and other forms of exploitation, police in Pattaya and Bangkok are sending a clear message: Thailand is serious about safeguarding its tourism industry and creating a safe, hassle-free experience for all visitors.

































