Pattaya mayor checks progress of Yim Yom Beach flood project

It will be at least another six months before a new drainage system comes online at Yim Yom Beach to prevent flooding.







Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome, his deputies and city engineers checked the progress of the 124-million-baht project to replace old, small pipes with dual pipes and lay a food-retention pond at the foot of Pratamnak Hill Sept. 5.

The new system, designed to come online next March, aims to stop storm runoff flowing down the hill from swamping the beach and drain harmlessly into the sea.

Sonthaya also was asked about proposed new piers for Yim Yom and Krating Lai beaches.

He said the city has been allocated 38 million baht to develop the project plans, but construction would need to be approved and budgeted.











