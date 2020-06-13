Pattaya travel deals to be sold online

The Tourism Authority of Thailand is preparing to put Pattaya on sale to lure domestic Thai tourists.

TAT Pattaya office Director Pinnart Charoenpol said June 11 would launch “hot deals” on online retailer Shopee. The packages would be good for deals on hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions and would be available July 15-Sept. 15. The vouchers must be used by Dec. 31.







With Thailand’s borders still closed and only business travelers and medical patients expected to be allowed to enter in July, tourism officials are desperate to generate domestic tourism.

















