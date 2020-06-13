Mothers queue for newborn monthly stipend

New Pattaya mothers lined up to receive a government cash handout that many families don’t even know exists.

Since 2013, the government has offered monthly stipends of 600 baht to parents of young children, from birth until their sixth birthday.

This year’s registration period opened June 12 with local mothers queuing to receive their stipends.







Clerk Pattama Chanchiew said there are many parents who’ve never applied for the benefit, but the government has provisions to provide retroactive compensation.

Parents must bring their home registration, mother-child handbook, bank account books and ID card to the Nongprue Social Welfare Department to apply. Contact the subdistrict office for more information.











