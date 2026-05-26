Hit-and-run cement truck wrecks parked cars as Pattaya drivers told stay alert

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents are searching for the driver of a cement truck after it allegedly crashed into several parked vehicles before fleeing the scene near the entrance to Wat Phayom in Chonburi province. According to local reports shared online, the cement truck entered a narrow side street and struck multiple parked cars, causing damage before the driver reportedly sped away without taking responsibility.







The incident quickly spread across social media, with many residents expressing frustration and calling on the truck owner to come forward and compensate victims. The crash has also triggered warnings among Pattaya motorists and residents, with many online users urging drivers to remain alert around large construction and cement trucks operating across Chonburi province following the latest hit-and-run incident.

Several commenters warned residents to be extra cautious when parking vehicles outside homes, along narrow roadside lanes, or near active construction areas where heavy trucks frequently pass through tight spaces. Residents have appealed for the truck owner or driver to urgently contact those affected, while locals continue sharing images of the suspected vehicle in hopes of identifying the person responsible.

















































