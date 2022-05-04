Pattaya residents urged to get out and vote on May 22

Pattaya bureaucrats drove around the city to encourage residents to vote in the May 22 election.

Tourism Director Surat Thepchaito, management chief Wipawadee Wongborisut and spokeswoman Supinda Thongcharoen led the team of civil servants that rode up and down Central Road May 2 with a billboard truck and loudspeaker.



The group then got on and spread the word on foot from the Central Road-Third Road intersection up to the Paniadchang Community next to Big C Extra, handing out brochures explaining the voting process.

City hall plans to continue to the get-out-the-vote effort daily until Election Day.





































