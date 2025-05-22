Pattaya tourists warned to guard valuables after tour bus driver steals foreign tourist’s credit card and withdraws 280,000 baht

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities are warning tourists in Pattaya and across Thailand to remain vigilant with their belongings, especially when using public transportation or joining tour groups. The warning follows a shocking case in which a Thai tour bus driver stole a Romanian tourist’s credit card and used it to withdraw 280,000 baht in cash from multiple ATMs.

Police in Surat Thani arrested Channarong, a 34-year-old bus driver employed by a tour company serving foreign visitors. The arrest came after Ms. Cristina Banaga, a Romanian tourist, reported that her credit card went missing while she was traveling from Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province to Phuket. She only discovered the theft after her card was used to withdraw a large sum of money from various ATM machines in Surat Thani.







Surveillance camera footage showed Channarong driving around and using the stolen card at 14 different ATM locations, successfully withdrawing the full amount of 280,000 baht. Authorities obtained a search warrant and raided his residence in Talad sub-district, Mueang Surat Thani, where they recovered all of the stolen cash along with the clothing he wore during the transactions.

The suspect claimed he found the credit card on the tour bus with the PIN number written on a note attached to it. He admitted to trying the card out of curiosity and, upon discovering it worked, went on to empty the account across multiple ATM visits.



In light of this incident, police and immigration officials are advising tourists to be extra careful with their credit cards and personal belongings while traveling. Officials stress the importance of reporting lost items immediately and warn that criminal behavior targeting visitors will be met with serious legal consequences. Tour operators are also being urged to strengthen internal monitoring and screening of staff to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

Though Thailand remains one of the world’s top travel destinations, tourists are reminded to stay alert and cautious to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit.

































