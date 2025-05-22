Tourists in Pattaya and Bangkok warned of possible airport disruptions amid taxi driver protests over ride apps

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourists traveling through Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and heading to popular destinations like Pattaya may face disruptions as tensions rise between traditional taxi drivers and ride-hailing app services. The dispute has escalated to the point where taxi unions are now threatening to block access to the airport if their demands are not met.

On May 21, Worapol Kaemkhuntod, president of the Professional Taxi Drivers Association, led more than 50 taxis in a protest near Government House, demanding the immediate removal of app-based ride services from operating within Suvarnabhumi Airport. The drivers insist that these services are cutting into their livelihood and must be banned from the airport premises. They warned that if the government fails to act, they will escalate the protest by physically blocking all entry and exit points to the country’s main international airport.







In response, Jirut Wisanjit, Director-General of the Department of Land Transport, stated that the law does not permit app-based services to establish formal taxi ranks on public roads. However, since airport grounds are privately managed by the Airports of Thailand (AOT), they are allowed to authorize certain transportation services on-site.

Jirut clarified that any illegal taxi stands set up on public roads will be dismantled and dealt with according to the law. A formal meeting between the Department of Land Transport, AOT, and representatives from both traditional taxi and app-based services is scheduled for May 28 to address the ongoing tension.

Travelers arriving or departing from Bangkok should monitor updates from airlines and transport authorities and plan for potential delays, particularly if protests intensify. Those heading to tourist hotspots like Pattaya, which often depend on airport transfers, may be particularly affected.

This warning comes on the heels of another troubling incident for foreign tourists in Thailand.

Just days earlier, a Romanian tourist reported that her credit card had been stolen during a bus journey from Koh Phangan to Phuket. Authorities later arrested a 34-year-old Thai tour bus driver, Channarong, after CCTV footage showed him withdrawing 280,000 baht from 14 different ATMs using the stolen card. The driver claimed he found the card on the bus with the PIN written on it and decided to “test” it.



Authorities are urging all tourists to exercise increased caution, especially when traveling via public or private transport services. Travelers should never leave valuables unattended, report lost cards immediately, and be aware of ongoing transport-related protests that may cause disruptions.

Thailand remains a welcoming destination, but awareness and vigilance are key to staying safe during periods of heightened tension.

































