Jomtien beachfront and road renovation nears completion; locals want cameras to catch trash offenders

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is nearing completion of a major renovation project along the beachfront and roadways of Jomtien, aiming to enhance both the tourism appeal and everyday function of the area. The upgrades include the addition of over 700 parking spaces, new sidewalks, brighter street lighting, and the installation of much larger drainage pipes measuring 1.5 to 2 meters across. Locals and tourists alike are beginning to notice the transformation.

This development reflects Pattaya’s ongoing commitment to its “Better Pattaya” vision, focusing on infrastructure, sustainability, and cleanliness. The wider walkways and added greenery make Jomtien more welcoming and relaxing, while the improved lighting and parking help accommodate growing visitor numbers. However, residents haven’t held back in voicing their opinions on what’s been done—and what still needs attention.







Some are impressed with the look, calling it clean, open, and worthy of a world-class tourist city. Others are urging planners to think further ahead, warning against a cycle of finishing one project only to dig it up again for another. There are repeated calls for installing CCTV cameras to catch those who litter or dump trash, with suggestions that fines and public accountability would set a clear example. Several also raised questions about drainage efficiency, the future of public toilets and showers, and whether these upgrades will be truly maintained.

As the final touches are being applied, Jomtien is shaping up to be a modern and well-organized coastal area, but residents hope that functionality, foresight, and community involvement continue to guide its development well beyond completion.

































