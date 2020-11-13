Pattaya tourists to enjoy ‘Art & Food’ festival on beach again this weekend

By Pattaya Mail
Thai tourists and foreign expats get to shop and taste Thai food over two pleasant evenings on Pattaya Beach goers view beautiful sunset in cool sea breeze.

The ‘Art & Food’ festival Pattaya takes place again this weekend (Sat-Sun) from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the beach opposite Central Festival Pattaya Beach.Thai tourists and foreign expats get to shop and taste Thai food over two pleasant evenings on Pattaya Beach and view beautiful sunset in cool sea breeze.




The booths sell fresh-made food and desserts with groups from local communities promoting local art and culture. The fair has made an impression last weekend with the beach full with visitors and food stalls with shoppers and diners in queues.

Many shops are enjoying success with the government’s “Go Halves” project.




Foreign guests are happy to see some activities and taste Thai food over the weekend.

 

Squid grilling on Pattaya beach last weekend.




Fried shells at reasonable prices.



The ‘Art & Food’ festival Pattaya beach last weekend.

The ‘Art & Food’ festival Pattaya beach last weekend.



Full of tourists during The ‘Art & Food’ festival Pattaya beach last weekend.

Beach goers enjoy the fair till sunset at The ‘Art & Food’ festival Pattaya beach last weekend.


