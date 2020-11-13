Pattaya tourists to enjoy ‘Art & Food’ festival on beach again this weekend

The ‘Art & Food’ festival Pattaya takes place again this weekend (Sat-Sun) from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the beach opposite Central Festival Pattaya Beach.Thai tourists and foreign expats get to shop and taste Thai food over two pleasant evenings on Pattaya Beach and view beautiful sunset in cool sea breeze.







The booths sell fresh-made food and desserts with groups from local communities promoting local art and culture. The fair has made an impression last weekend with the beach full with visitors and food stalls with shoppers and diners in queues.









