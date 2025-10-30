Pattaya Tourist Police reunite lost American child with family safely

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Tourist Police successfully located a missing American child, Jasmine, who had become separated from her guardians near a residence in Naklua.

Tourist police officers on patrol found Jasmine safe and unharmed, keeping her under their care. Students from Saensuk School, participating in a professional experience program, were present to provide company and reassurance to the child. Authorities then coordinated with Jasmine’s parents, who came to safely collect her.

Pattaya Tourist Police thanked all local agencies and residents for their vigilance and cooperation. “We are always ready to take care of every tourist as if they were part of our family,” the department said.









































