Pattaya officers rescue children from streets, protect them from neglect and danger

PATTAYA, Thailand — Sometimes, the small incidents we witness on the streets hide deeper, more painful stories — particularly when children are involved.

Late last night, Pattaya municipal officers, together with local police, responded to a complaint at the intersection in South Pattaya. They found a woman in a yellow shirt accompanied by two children — a boy and a girl — and another woman in a gray shirt.







Investigation revealed that the woman in yellow was the mother of the two children, while the woman in gray, a friend, has mental health issues. The pair reportedly often slept on the streets, putting the children at risk of harm and leaving them without proper nutrition.

Officials spoke with the adults and provided guidance, then coordinated to take all three to a relative’s home. The children are now under the care of their grandfather, who lives nearby, ensuring their safety and well-being.

Local residents expressed concern and sympathy on social media, with one commenter noting, “The children are so pitiful, and the municipal officers are both brave and compassionate.”



Pattaya authorities emphasized that this intervention highlights the importance of community vigilance and rapid response to protect vulnerable children.

Authorities reminded the public that any concerns about children at risk or similar situations can be reported directly to Pattaya City Hall through the hotline 1337 for immediate assistance.



































