Pattaya Tourism Soars – Record-breaking numbers in 2024 and promising start to 2025

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya continues to solidify its position as one of Thailand’s premier tourist destinations, with 2024 bringing unprecedented growth in both visitor numbers and revenue. At a recent meeting at Ruenthai Restaurant, key figures from the tourism and business sectors convened to discuss the remarkable performance of the region.







Tourism Figures on the Rise

Chaiwat Tamthai, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Pattaya Office, presented an overview of Chonburi’s tourism achievements. Between January and November 2024, the province welcomed 24.78 million tourists, a significant 17.92% increase compared to 2023. This surge contributed to a total revenue of 264.3 billion baht, marking a 26.54% rise from the previous year’s 208.8 billion baht.

International tourism played a vital role in this success, with 10.45 million foreign visitors contributing 168.19 billion baht to the local economy. Top contributors included tourists from China, Malaysia, Russia, South Korea, and India. Domestic tourism also flourished, with 14.33 million Thai tourists generating 96.1 billion baht, a 23.45% increase from 2023.



Strong Start to 2025

The momentum has carried into 2025, with impressive figures recorded in the first week of the year. From January 1 to 5, 2025, Pattaya welcomed 505,411 tourists, reaffirming its appeal among international visitors. The top five countries sending tourists to Pattaya were:

China: 69,548 visitors

Malaysia: 57,127 visitors

Russia: 46,752 visitors

South Korea: 28,160 visitors

India: 26,635 visitors







Outlook for the Future

Industry leaders are optimistic about Pattaya’s tourism outlook, predicting continued growth in 2025. “The numbers show that Pattaya is not just a top destination in Thailand but also a global favorite,” said Boonanan Pattanasin, President of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association.

The city’s diverse attractions, vibrant nightlife, and increasing connectivity continue to attract both domestic and international visitors, making it a key driver of Thailand’s tourism economy. With the industry showing over 25% growth in key metrics, Pattaya is well-positioned to maintain its upward trajectory, provided external conditions remain stable.

This surge in tourism reflects the combined efforts of local businesses, government agencies, and tourism stakeholders, further solidifying Pattaya’s reputation as a must-visit destination.

































