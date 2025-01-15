Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau – Legalizing casinos could reduce online gambling

BANGKOK, Thailand – Pol. Maj. Gen. Atthasit Sutsanguan, the Deputy Commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), discussed the potential benefits of legalizing casinos in Thailand. He explained that the government’s initiative to open legal casinos is aimed at regulating gambling activities and reducing the influence of illegal online gambling sites, which have proliferated along Thailand’s borders.



According to Atthasit, online gambling has contributed to a rise in related crimes, such as illegal gambling networks and drug trafficking, with many of these operations based near Thailand’s borders with Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos. Legalizing casinos would allow the government to establish a more controlled and transparent gambling system, reducing the illegal online gambling market. He also noted that revenue generated from legalized casinos could be used to support national development.







Atthasit further stated that although the Thai police have made significant progress in cracking down on domestic online gambling operations, sites hosted overseas—such as in the United States and Canada—remain difficult to shut down due to international legal constraints.

In response to questions about mobile applications facilitating online gambling, Atthasit confirmed that two major telecom companies had contacted cyber police regarding the apps’ ownership. Investigations are ongoing, and affected individuals can report incidents to the cybercrime unit for legal action. (TNA)

































