Pattaya to upgrade Bali Hai floating docks in Q4

Pattaya is looking to upgrade its floating docks at Bali Hai Pier, but not until at least this winter.

Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat chaired a March 2 meeting with Maritime Disaster Prevention and city manager’s offices and city council members.







Kritsana noted that the current pontoons, used to dock speedboats, have been in use for more than a decade and are broken and covered with barnacles. They’re not as safe as they should be, he said, and should be replaced.

Officials earlier had inspected the pier and recommended the new pontoon docks be 600 sq. meters and attached to the pier by bridges accessible with wheelchairs.







Currently there is no money for replacement, so the proposal will be forwarded to the city council to allocate a budget with funds then requested from the central government. Funds would not be available at least until October.

A similar budget request is in progress for roof repairs at Bali Hai’s main building, the deputy mayor said.



























