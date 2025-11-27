Pattaya to see cooler, windy weather amid ongoing seasonal changes

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of Pattaya and the eastern provinces should prepare for cooler temperatures and stronger winds over the coming days as a high-pressure system from China spreads across the upper regions of Thailand.

The Meteorological Department reports that the upper eastern and central regions, including Pattaya, will experience cooler weather with northeasterly winds reaching speeds of 20–35 km/h. Daytime temperatures are expected to range from 27–30°C, while nighttime lows may drop to 18–23°C.







Meanwhile, waves in the nearby Gulf of Thailand are forecast to reach 1–2 meters, with higher swells in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Mariners and beachgoers are advised to exercise caution, especially near offshore and storm-affected zones.

Residents are also urged to take precautions against health risks associated with the cooler, windier conditions, and to remain aware of local weather updates as conditions evolve.



































