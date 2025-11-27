Crowds without cash as the strong Thai baht tests Pattaya’s peak season

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Thailand enters its peak tourist season, the strength of the Thai baht is emerging as a growing concern for Pattaya’s tourism industry. Krungthai Bank reports the baht opened on Thurday at 32.22 per US dollar, remaining strong despite global currency fluctuations. Analysts expect it to trade in a narrow range of 32.15–32.30 over the next 24 hours.

While global tourists arrive to enjoy Pattaya’s packed events this season—including the International Fireworks Festival, Amazing Thailand Marathon, and a string of music and cultural festivals—the high value of the baht is straining foreign visitors’ budgets. Many long-term visitors and leisure travelers have reported that daily expenses, from luxury dining at beachfront restaurants to casual meals at street-side stalls, now feel noticeably higher than in previous years.







Local business owners express concern that, despite record tourist arrivals, spending is being squeezed. “It’s not the women or the events anymore—it’s the exchange rate that decides whether people stay or go,” one expat said. Restaurants, bars, and tour operators are noticing smaller group sizes and shorter stays as international visitors recalculate costs in real time.

At the same time, the strong baht is shifting spending patterns in unexpected ways. High-end restaurants and beach clubs are seeing fewer reservations, while street-side vendors and night-market stalls are thriving. Their affordable menus give tourists a sense of control over daily spending, and for local operators selling 40–80 baht meals, the weakened purchasing power of foreign currencies ironically becomes an advantage: volume replaces luxury, and foot traffic replaces fine dining.

Analysts warn that without targeted promotions or dual-pricing strategies, Thailand risks losing not just short-term tourist spending but also repeat visitors who once formed the backbone of Pattaya’s seasonal economy. For now, the city’s vibrant event calendar continues to draw crowds, but the high baht may temper the economic benefits that the tourism sector expects this high season.



































